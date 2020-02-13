One of the claims for the westside hotel is that it will generate $15 million more in tax revenue for Livermore. This is an incredibly audacious claim, because the same special interests behind this proposal were behind the initiative that forced the Livermore City Council to downsize the original eastside hotel. This is exactly like the pickpocket who returns your wallet to collect the reward.
Furthermore, who knew that hotel rooms were such a lucrative tax source? Twenty-five extra rooms generating $500,000 per year is almost $56 per room per night in taxes. But remember, the same special interests behind this proposal promised that the Bankhead Theater would be self-supporting. We all know how that turned out.
But those issues aside, any extra tax income from the larger hotel should not be evaluated in isolation. Many of the things that go along with the westside hotel will bring either costs or lost revenue to the city. For example, moving Veteran's Way is going to cost money. Those 84 dorm-style living units are going to bring in less property tax revenue, and will almost certainly prevent the city from recouping enough money to pay back the loan that was used to buy the land.
Two smaller parking structures, instead of one larger one, are going to cost more. Those are just the obvious costs. This is just one of the reasons why I'm voting “Yes” on Measure P.