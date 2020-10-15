Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
As was Hayden Sidun, I’m also upset with The Independent for their editing of my previous letter.
It was edited in way that was more censorship than anything else. I made a comment about guns that was taken out, and one whole paragraph about media was reduced to one lone sentence. Supposedly, the Independent only edits for clarity, but their editing actually made my statements less clear.
I’ve noticed a few letters recently that seem to be cut-and-paste laundry lists of the supposed accomplishments of Trump. Reading through them, I could hardly find any items that I’m in favor of, and most are really just grasping at straws. Trump signing anything doesn’t mean it is then law or is going to happen. If there is something he signs into law, he most certainly didn’t come up with the legislation himself, that would have been Congress.
As we all know from his laughable attempt to show himself hard at work while at Walter Reed, he’ll sign a blank piece of paper if it’s put in front of him and there are cameras.
At this point, it’s very hard for me to imagine what’s driving people to support this puffed-up despot wanna be. It’s clear racism, sexism, and the love of guns are drivers, but how can you Trump supporters get past the continuous lying, the childish bullying and insults, and the blatant narcissism and greed?
That latest ‘Mussolini on the balcony’ rally and his call for the FBI and Justice Department to go after his opponents should be the final factor to those still undecided. Do you want a democracy or an autocracy?
Trump’s support for white supremacists and domestic terrorists makes a mockery of the Constitutional rights of all Americans. His callous and bungling handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been real American carnage, with more than 215,000 dead and over 50 million filing for unemployment. He’s corrupted our government institutions and agencies by putting ghouls and grifters in charge. Science, competency, and experience all thrown out the window, so a bunch of toadies and sycophants can stroke his ego. The list goes on.
To say that those ‘accomplishment’ lists are great achievements is ludicrous in the face of the wreckage that Trump and his minions have brought to our country. To use an ancient saying, a hog in armor is still but a hog.