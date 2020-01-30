Livermore is poised to put itself in a class apart from every other town in the region. We are incredibly lucky to still have a space to develop in the heart of our downtown. It is an opportunity to do something amazing there. To fill the space with high-rise cookie-cutter buildings that are copies of the other high rises going in around the Tri-Valley area would be a tragic loss.
We could craft a place the likes of something never seen before using state-of-the-art methods in city planning, building design, and technology. A place that reflects our local culture, history, and ecosystem, where residents and visitors spend time enjoying it and each other. An iconic place that would shape the identity of Livermore and provide stimulating experiences where youth groups take field trips, senior citizens enjoy outings, young families meet up, community groups gather, and businesspeople enjoy a breath of fresh air. Creating this unique and special place is the best thing the city could do for the future of Livermore.
Everyone wants the project to move forward, but the city has a plan that ignores the amazing opportunity we have to do something spectacular. The current plan does not have the larger open space, and has an apartment complex 3-4 stories high on half of the large space – right across the street from the 3-story apartment buildings under construction on the former Groth Brothers lot. The term “condo canyon” comes to mind. The current plan has the hotel basically the same as it was in the Lennar development (which was stopped by citizens), and lacks an innovative design or feature that could set us apart from any other place.
Our amazing town needs an amazing plan. In March, please vote NOPE – “No” on P.