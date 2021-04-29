Barbara Soules, Livermore
I’d like to look at the Eden Housing project from an historical perspective. As a member of the Livermore Heritage Guild, I aspire to our goal of preserving the historical character of our community. Building four story buildings in the heart of downtown will destroy the quaint atmosphere of our town and make it less attractive to tourists. A large park would certainly attract more visitors and create a greater need for a hotel. Any alternative plan for the location of the Eden Housing buildings is preferable from both an historical and hospitality perspective. At the Planning Commission meeting last week, John Stein talked about the need for more and alternative parking for larger vehicles. He also voiced the opinion that the housing should be dispersed about town, not all amassed in the center of town. I concur with these thoughts and ask the City Council to please listen to the citizens of Livermore and approve an alternative plan.