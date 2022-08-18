Marcus Libkind, Livermore
The Eden Project as proposed is a poor use of the precious land we have in downtown Livermore. Downtown should be developed for use by all citizens and visitors of Livermore.
The current downtown design is a conglomeration of pieces that don’t work together. No effort was taken to integrate the open space with additional retail and housing. Instead, we have a circle for a park. There is going to be a building for the black box theater and maybe a building for a science center. And of course, there is going to be a parking structure. Oh, and the hotel across the street that was placed there because it could be built sooner, yet the ground is not broken.
All those items could be supplied in an integrated design. How about underground parking and a linear park with water features down the center between Livermore Avenue and L Street. On both sides there could be retail shops with space for outside seating. Above the retail there could be three additional stories. The black box theater and science center could be part of the retail build-out. In the stories above the retail, there would be plenty of room for housing and/or a boutique hotel. (Wouldn’t a hotel along a park be a grand draw?).
As for the height of the development I propose, by integrating all the features, relief and shadow lines can be used to tone down the height. And the linear park is wide, not narrow.
The proposed plan has no imagination. What I propose would be a landmark within the Tri-Valley – maybe the whole East Bay. It would draw people/families of all economic levels to visit, have a bite to eat or maybe an ice cream, while the kids play in the fresh air.
I described the above years ago. I still believe that it is the all-around best idea for downtown, because it integrates all of the desires, while making optimal use of the space available. At least, move the Eden Project, because as planned, it is the worst use of the land. That’s a no brainer!
