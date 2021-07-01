Rich Buckley, Livermore
My wife Jan and I have enjoyed a 75-year residency and run a small business in our downtown since the 1970's after returning from Vietnam.
My family holds an interest in downtown commercial property that we are now charged as custodians to manage. Speaking for my wife and me, we would like to see the City acquire the downtown housing from the rental facilities of Legacy Partners 150 feet west of the old Lucky Store site and for the City to maintain a large public destination-location park that runs from Veterans Park on the east, unobstructed through to South L Street on the West, with an enlarged lighted safety green-themed crosswalk over both South L and South Livermore Ave.
Our economy has entered a high inflation period. We will be brought back to the cost saving merits of condemning ready-to-go, fully vetted new housing from Legacy Partners over Eden Housing's unfortunate design and experimental inadequate parking ratios.