Zbigniew Jastrzebski, Livermore
In order to create a wise, long-term growth path for ourselves, we should encourage ourselves, our neighbors and our Livermore mayor and city council members to take a very close look at the San Jose–Fremont area, and honestly ask ourselves if we want Livermore to look like that in the next 20 years?
I lived in San Jose in 1980. They had just finished ripping out the tens of thousands of beautiful orange trees and started replacing them with tens of thousands of track homes. I feel such a pang of sadness as I type this. Why? Because we humans destroyed something that was so beautiful and replaced it with something so ugly!
It brought noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, trash pollution, over-crowding, grid-locked traffic, and crime to what was once a really nice, peaceful, uncrowded, low-crime place to live in.
I have lived in Livermore since 1990. I have always loved the ‘small town’ charm that was Livermore; the fact that it was one of the biggest horse-ranching towns for over 150 years; the fact that it was a huge cattle ranching town for over 150 years; the fact that it was one of the largest producers of red-oat hay, which provided feed for horses and cattle, for over 150 years; the fact that it sits right next to Lake Del Valle and the Los Vaqueros Reservoir, two huge bodies of fresh water; the fact that it has two beautiful golf courses; and the fact that it has over 40 vineyards and a huge viticulture establishment that is deeply rooted.
What an incredibly precious heritage to be proud of! What an unimaginable travesty it would be to destroy it!