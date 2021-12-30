Vic Avila, Livermore
Analysis and debate of the current Eden Housing development site, directly across the street from the Legacy Apartments development, could go on forever.
However, it just plain does not fit in that site … it is not a proper use of prime space … space that the whole community could use … rather than strictly occupants of 130 apartments. The site for those dwellings can go almost anywhere. Think about it.
Dredging up the past ordinances and General Plan changes and regulatory statutes does not end up justifying placing Eden in that spot. Placing Eden in that spot is analogous to buying a car for your teenager; it’s on sale because it’s a standard transmission, so let’s buy it. But your teenager can’t drive a “stick,” doesn’t want to, but it’s a “good buy” and saves money.
Eden Housing downtown is a “stick,” hardly “standard,” it is not the right fit. It is that simple.