James Sisco, Livermore
I'm just amazed at the utter ignorance and lack of sensible reasoning on display by Rep. Eric Swalwell on any subject matter he cares to bloviate on!
Like any far-left Democrat from California, he constantly makes mountains out of molehills on any policy, action, non-action or whatever comes from his Republican or right-leaning fellow lawmakers and American citizens. I am further amazed that The Independent endorses Swalwell and that reporter Larry Altman continues to write glowing articles about Swalwell and what a wonderful job he does for our country and is such a superb and honorable lawmaker.
Personally, I don't believe one word spoken by Rep. Swalwell as he exaggerates the facts, lies about actual events, makes things up and inevitably lands on the immoral and non-sensible side of the fence.
I'm amazed (I suppose I shouldn't be surprised) that Mr. Altman failed to mention anything about Swalwell's recent China spy escapade. Really, not one word about the biggest news item in Swalwell's political career? Just because you don't mention it (hoping it will simply disappear if we ignore it) doesn't change the fact that Swalwell's actions represent a much more grievous violation and treasonous behavior than former President Trump will ever be.
To believe Swalwell's statement about having "won their case and have effectively prevented Trump from ever holding office again" is wishful thinking. No such determination has been made! Just because Swalwell speaks and Altman writes, doesn't make it truth!
So Independent, how about you change your newspapers name to "The Democrat Journal," so your readers won't be deceived into thinking they are reading a fair, balanced and truthful news and opinions newspaper, which the word "Independent" according to Merriam-Webster, means not subject to control by others, not affiliated with a larger controlling unit, not looking to others for one's opinions or for guidance in conduct, not bound by or definitively committed to a political party.