Jay Davis, Livermore
One may have cautious optimism that a new day could be dawning in the Downtown dispute. The Independent did not publish an unscaled cartoon of a non-obtainable plan last week. The Letters to the Editor seemed to be far less full of hyperventilation and character assassination, though there was abundant whining from both sides.
To move things forward, the Save Downtown Livermore group needs to put forward some real data. A page or two listing the properties north of Railroad Avenue, their sizes, and notional prices would be a good starting point. Such a document can be fact checked and gone through in careful detail. This would move both sides towards a common set of data. If property owners will not give prices, surely the real estate community in the City can provide comparables for the sites. Even with error bars this would be a step towards reality.
The City Council for its part needs to recognize and admit that it is married to an unattractive proposal with steadily diminishing support. Please, no more consultants or listening sessions to determine what should be there. It is truly said that a consultant is someone who takes your watch and tells you what time it is. This is in fact a service worth paying for. ONCE! The City has paid for it multiple times. The best projects are designed by those who will actually build them and live with the results, not by consultants who collect a fee and then vanish over the Horizon.
Both sides need to understand that at the end, we all have to live in the same town. There is no retreat from Moscow available here, and no being driven into exile. Civility and creating a common data base at this point would go a long way towards healing a half decade or more of animosity that not just exasperates the citizens, but also demoralizes the excellent City Staff, who must endure in silence. Livermore is a well-managed city. Its citizens deserve more from all parties on this issue.