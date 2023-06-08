Julie La Blanc, Livermore
Well, the direct copy about Andrew Jackson from Wikipedia in the 6/1/23 Independent Mailbox omitted the following tidbits. “Jackson has also been criticized for his racial policies, particularly his treatment of Native Americans.” And let’s not forget, “Jackson purchased a property known as the Hermitage, becoming a wealthy planter who owned hundreds of African American slaves during his lifetime.” And lastly, “In 1830, he signed the Indian Removal Act. This act, which has been described as ethnic cleansing, displaced tens of thousands of Native Americans from their ancestral homelands east of the Mississippi and resulted in thousands of deaths.”