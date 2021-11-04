Terry Givens, Livermore
We are asking Livermore residents to attend a dedication of a sign to honor Angie Navarro.
On November 12 at 1 p.m., the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), will be dedicating and designating the entrance to the downtown Livermore Transit Center, on Old First Street, as “Angie’s Way.”
LAVTA Board Chair, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown will be hosting the dedication and Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner will also be speaking. The entrance is located on the parcel of land that was once home to the Ed and Oleva Vierra’s A&W Root Beer Drive-In. For over 25 years Angie Navarro, who passed away last year, worked there as a carhop. Everybody knew and loved Angie and all one must do is mentioned the A&W and Angie is the first thing that comes to one’s mind. Cruising Downtown Livermore in the sixties would not have happened if there was not the A&W Drive-In to turn around in!
Along with the sign, we will be dedicating a plaque in her memory. The sign Angie’s Way incorporates the A and the W in A&W Root Beer. The colors of this sign are the exact colors that used on every A&W sign.