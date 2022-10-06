Thomas Soules, Livermore
At the end of the special meeting on Monday night, I listened to the mayor and city council berate the folks who spoke in the public forum. It made me angry, really angry.
These folks were trying to express what 80-85 % of the folks they had polled in obtaining referendum signatures had to say, namely that they wanted the low-income housing in another location so that the Lucky’s location could be reserved as a unique spot for all the people and one defining the center of town. They were also expressing the fact that folks were upset that the sale took place quickly, just weeks before an election, that the referendum signed by 8,000 people was rejected and that the conditions in the sale were so favorable to Eden Housing.
The city council, including the mayor, would have no part of it. They stared off into space when folks were talking in the public forum. Then, at the end of the meeting, they painted those who spoke as a group of privileged folks who would be generally opposed to low-income housing and homeless people in Livermore. They insulted us (and the people of Livermore), even suggesting that we should be kind to the low-income folks when they move in.
Their accusation that we are opposed to low-income housing could not be further from the truth. No one opposed helping low-income folks to be able to afford housing in the overinflated housing market of Livermore - least of all those folks who took the time to go to the meeting and express their concern about the city’s proposed plan. The folks who spoke were expressing what they believed and had heard in the community. An alternate site could provide more space, better parking (currently planned to be underground), etc. for more low-income housing. However, the council and mayor were not listening. They had type cast and denigrated us when we were trying to express what many in the community were saying, and they had the “bully” pulpit.
We need a new city government that will listen to the people. We need Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos. Please vote for new city council leadership for the sake of getting the city we want.
