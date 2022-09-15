William Zagotta, Livermore
I recommend a vote for Ann White for the Livermore School Board.
I have known and voted for Ann for the many years she has served, been elected and re-elected to the Livermore School Board. With a new School Superintendent her experience will be needed and called upon to keep the district running smoothly and well.
I have had many occasions to discuss school issues with her after church and always found her well informed and thoughtful. She not only informed me of where she stood on the issues but explained the history of previous actions and showed a willingness to study and learn about current and upcoming issues. On these she is willing to LISTEN to others and can always explain her thinking.
I believe Ann is a thinking and experienced Board member with a lot of energy.
I am going to vote for her again.
