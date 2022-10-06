Carol Chargin, Livermore
Anne White’s two sons graduated from the Livermore School District. She has continued her commitment to education as a member of the Livermore School Board with her interest and concern for all of the students in the district. Anne is one of the few people who can navigate the complex school funding protocol. She has continued her interest and study of school schedules and what is possibly the best schedule for the different ages of our students. She has been on the California State Adequacy Committee for all levels of texts for social science, language arts, mathematics, science and German. Anne has also been on the California State Charter School Committee. But, perhaps most important is Anne’s very level head. Sometimes tempers can fly as people lobby for what they think is most important, but Anne always maintains her composure. With Anne’s intellect, experience and composed demeanor, she is an invaluable asset to the Livermore School District. Please vote for Anne White for Livermore School Board.