I have known Anne White for many years. During my 45 years of teaching in the LVJUSD, I have seen her as one of the most logical and uncompromising guides for equitable and progressive educational practices in our district. She is compassionate and honest. She also supports education for ALL students, depending on their needs.
Not only does the district provide education for TK-12 students in conventional classroom settings, it also provides special education venues for learning. Beyond the necessary and excellent special day classes, it also provides special education learning for second language youngsters as well as adults, students who want to graduate early or those who are incredibly talented in athletics or the arts and, thus, cannot attend classroom classes 6-7 hours a day. The district also provides for students who have a history of not attending classes.
All of these programs are geared to ensure that our youth and immigrant populations become successful participants in our community.
Some members of the board have, in the past, downplayed the importance of these various programs. One district administrator in the past had the audacity to refer to these “extra” programs as serving “misfits.”
Anne White is not one who feels that way. She supports education for all youngsters, no matter what model works best for them, and for our immigrant population that has so enriched our community.