Juliet Schnitter, Livermore
I am endorsing Anne White for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District School Board and encourage Livermore to do the same. Anne has committed endless time and energy to our schools and our children for 30+ years.
Why do I endorse her? Several years ago, a Charter School was planning to open in Livermore. I challenged Anne to discuss the pros and cons of public education vs. private education via charter schools. Even as a mother and grandmother, I did not fully appreciate the extent that public education provides for children regardless of their academic, developmental or behavioral level. We had a lively discussion about that value and the need for public education (not only providing EVERY child the opportunity for education but the added advantage of a free education). Anne is not just a proponent of public education; she has committed those 30+ years to promote and guide that very system here in Livermore.
Livermore deserves Anne’s experience and expertise. Vote Anne White.