Kevin Drake, Livermore
Please consider this a strong letter of support to re-elect Anne White to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Education.
I have known Anne professionally and socially for over 30 years. 18 of those years I was a high school administrator in Livermore and had numerous interactions with Anne. The main thread through my many interactions was her devotion to our students and the assurance that we did our best to educate every child.
She makes her decisions based on her homework researching the issues, not on personal bias. One case in point that I personally observed was at Granada High School in the 1990s and early 2000s. She championed the adoption of the Copernican Plan, which was based on the assessment of student understanding rather than the century old dogma of “seat time equals learning.”
There is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic was a major disrupter of education throughout the United States. Anne, however, sees these challenges as opportunities for innovation, not as detractors. Study after study indicates that more and more young people suffer from an assortment of mental issues, and one cannot expect a student to learn when their life is in disarray. Anne White is to be applauded for being part of a unanimous LVJUSD Board that adopted the K-12 Choose Love curriculum for the district in 2017. Livermore was the first K-12 District in the State to adopt this program that gives students the skills to manage adversity, challenges and the array of emotions that confront our children today. Again, no learning can take place until the student is in a place to learn. In this vein, the District is to be applauded for recognizing this and establishing a new position of Wellness Coordinator, headed by a veteran psychologist.
The elected school board members chart the course for our educators to navigate. Anne White has a proven track record and the experience to work to direct a first-rate education for all our students; and ALL means ALL. Not all students are college bound, even though that is the aspiration of most of us. But, ALL our students must be learned citizens of the United States, to ensure our future as a nation. Anne White will work to narrow any achievement gap that exists.
Vote Anne White to the LVJUSD School Board this November.
