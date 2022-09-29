Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Last election, we were misled by statements of intention that never materialized. I agree that Marchand has the experience – of disregarding the citizens’ voices. This year, we have another chance, and this time, let’s not make the same mistake. We need a city council that listens to the citizens, and we can have it if we make the right choice this time. Mony Nop will bring some fresh air into the city council, and he is not in the pocket of the developers. Let’s also elect Carol Wahrer in District 1. Her platform revolves around the fact that we haven’t been heard and she wants to turn that around and actually listen to the people. And you couldn’t go wrong with Ben Barrientos in District 2, who has proven himself as a well respected educator and President of the Lion’s Club. These two candidates live in a part of the city that hasn’t been represented before, and both are committed to serving the citizens. This new city council will give us back our voices again. The air is crackling with anticipation of a fresh, responsive city council. Finally, Livermore has a great selection of candidates to elect in 2022. We need MONY NOP, CAROL WAHRER AND BEN BARRIENTOS.