Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
The last few issues of The Independent had several letters going after Rep. Eric Swalwell with a great deal of aggrievement and indignation, but very little actually in the way of facts and reality.
There was one last week that challenged readers to check out our representative’s congressional website, which I did. I’m not sure what website the writer was looking at, but it certainly wasn’t Eric Swalwell’s.
I have to suppose the writer doesn’t think working hard on keeping his constituents updated on the coronavirus and vaccinations with help links, education and children, the economy and jobs, health care, public safety, science, senior’s and veteran’s issues, and homeland security are worthwhile endeavors. I’m also willing to venture our writer would be no fan of some other issues Mr. Swalwell has been working on, such as the environment, gun violence prevention, campaign finance reform, and equality for all. Just a hunch.
It’s actually difficult to find any ‘laser focus’ on the previous toxic and pathetic occupant of the White House, by the way.
There was a particular sentence this writer included that was jaw-droppingly shocking, in which he asks, “Why the Capitol in D.C. looks like the Green Zone in Baghdad?”
Well, on Jan. 6, armed insurrectionists, egged on by the white supremacist in chief, stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the legitimate functioning of the government and possibly kill and maim a few government employees. Hundreds were arrested, and not a single anti-fascist (called Antifa by those on the extremist right - go figure) or Black Lives Matter supporter was among them. Two of these delusional and violent trumpies have recently been arrested for the assault of the Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of his injuries.
I’m pretty sure the fence around the Capitol is there so as to prevent another recurrence, as that ‘private citizen’ (who did not retire but lost the election) is still claiming his second term was stolen and his minions are still boiling mad. The cost of this insurrection so far is over half a billion dollars.
I’m not sure how the letter writer missed all this. I guess he was under his rock that day.