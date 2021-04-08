Thomas Soules, Livermore
As most people know I feel strongly that if built, the Eden housing development downtown will destroy the character of Livermore. The Mayor and City Council have rejected the idea of building the low-income housing north of Railroad Avenue even though the mayor suggested it before being elected. OK. Here is an idea that was suggested by another letter, but I have framed it differently. Move the low-income housing not north of Railroad, but west into the Legacy apartments that are now under construction. Everything is done. The city has > $5M that is earmarked for low-income housing and that amount is growing through a tax on all new housing developers. If the city allocated some of that money to subsidize low-income folks so that they could move into the Legacy apartments, that in my opinion would be appropriate and a win-win-win. Low-income workers would not be stigmatized but would live in the same units as rented at market rates in the same buildings. Legacy would win in having a ready pool of tenants. Nothing needs to be built, and parking and other problems are solved already. Folks like me would be happy because the land across the street would not be dominated by huge buildings, but available for all to enjoy. Further, since subsidies would be based on income presumably the folks in these units would reach a higher income level and no longer need subsidies, or they would move into their own place.