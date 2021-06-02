Eloise Hamann, Livermore
I have a history of supporting Community Choice Associations. California gave communities the right to purchase energy with an eye toward renewable energy.
I recall the campaign by PG&E to prevent the first CCA— Marin’s MCE—to garner customers. Consumers received mailers warning about lights going out and government takeover. It was so bad, the legislature banned PG&E from using consumer provided funding to fight CCAs.
Despite the bad publicity, MCE succeeded, and many community choice programs now exist. Numerous legislative efforts promoted by PG&E or its union have been attempted to handcuff CCAs. As an advantage to a community, the legislature set up CCA guidelines so that community consumers were automatically enrolled. Several notices to citizens were required on how to opt out. Legislation to change it to opt-in was lobbied heavily by PG&E's union instead of PG&E directly.
I volunteered for Local Clean Energy, which made an outsized effort to defeat it. Legislation to protect PG&E’s profits kept championing new restrictions, including higher and higher fees approved by the CPUC on CCA customers’ kitchens, plugging entries never ends.
B 1139 is PG&E’s latest ant hole, but it’s even worse as it obstructs California’s climate goals. It targets owning solar rooftops. If adopted, it is estimated that the costs heaped on would take a potential roof solar buyer over twice as many years to make up for the purchase. Just at a time when there are new means of helping lower income people to manage initial costs.
PG&E sheds crocodile tears as it claims transmission costs have been shifted to the poor. PG&E's crocodile-teared claims are that transmission costs are shifted to the poor because of rooftop solar.
However, their calculations are badly flawed in that they don’t consider financial benefits from rooftop solar. For example, they fail to consider that transmission costs from rooftop solar in communities are much less than transmission costs from large solar farms out in the desert. PG&E licks its lips over the profits from creating transmission lines. (Maintaining them must not be profitable.)
The year they were found guilty of neglect of the lines that contributed to fires, they donated over a half million to California legislators. Individual donations varied between $2,000 and $8,800. Three of the four co-authors to AB1139 received $8,800 - https://bit.ly/3ibvQJS.
Contact your California reps to defeat.