Heather Hammer, Livermore
I am a retired teacher, having taught at Livermore High School, East Avenue, Mendenhall, and Christensen, and the parent of three Livermore Joint Unified School District graduates. I'm presently a minister of pastoral care at Asbury United Methodist Church. I met Kristie Wang, a candidate for LJUSD Board of Trustees, in a Livermore adult creative writing class. Not only is she an excellent writer, she is a committed parent and community activist.
Kristie shares freely about her life experience in an immigrant family coming to the U.S., learning English, and eventually advancing to graduate study at Harvard. She spearheaded the successful anti-vaping campaign and participates in anti-racism work for our city. With Kristie's intellect and a heart for children, I enthusiastically endorse her for the school board.