Laney Thompson has dedicated a prodigious amount of time and energy to “affordable housing.” I consider Ms. Thompson a friend. On the placement of the downtown Eden Housing project and the approaches to “affordable housing,” I am in opposition.
In her letter, “Questions for Eden Housing Opponents” -- The Independent, 11/3 -- Ms. Thompson makes the unsubstantiated claim that relocating the downtown Eden Housing project to the north side of Railroad Avenue will be no different in traffic congestion than placing the Eden Housing project on the south side of Railroad Avenue.
For assessment, the level of traffic from either housing project location can be determined by traffic demand forecasting models and studies.
How can the housing project on the north side have the same traffic congestion, according to Ms. Thompson, as the housing project on the south side of Railroad Avenue? The north side location would have a higher parking-to-resident ratio and a higher overall available number of parking places through such implementations as the technology of a robotic parking garage. Fewer drivers would be in traffic looking for parking places along Railroad Avenue with the north side location. According to an MIT study and others , 30% to 50% of traffic in city centers is generated by drivers looking for parking spaces. There would be less traffic from the north side housing project, even with an additional 100 residences, given its parking infrastructure.
Traffic congestion is an interesting topic since travel on Railroad Avenue is increasingly dysfunctional and the residents of the Legacy development haven’t even moved in yet. Then, we are going to add the low parking-to-resident ratio of the downtown Eden Housing project, and another archaically designed, municipal-bond financed parking garage? The traffic plan for downtown Livermore is ill-conceived.
On Ms. Thompson’s other points: Suggesting that there is no place to move the downtown Eden Housing project means that we are not serious about solving the “affordable housing” crisis in Livermore. How are 130 downtown Eden Housing Project units going to alleviate the enormous need for “affordable housing” in Livermore and satisfy State requirements? Would not 100 additional units be a better solution?
On a larger downtown park: How did other cities build central parks?
When considering California Code of Civil Procedure Section 529.2: Where does “bad faith” come in pertaining to the defendant(s)? The project plan was surreptitiously swapped and financed by the Livermore City Council!