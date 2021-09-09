Marcus Libkind, Livermore
The death toll from Covid-19 has hit 1500 per day. These deaths may be enough to ensure that the Senate and House of Representatives remain Democratic. Why?
Statistics show that the vast majority of the deaths are of voting age adults; the vast majority of the deaths are anti-vaxxers and; the vast majority of anti-vaxxers are Republicans.
Even with some reduction in COVID-19 deaths after this wave, it is fair to assume that every day there may be, relative to Democrats, on the order of 500 fewer Republicans alive to vote. That’s 15,000 fewer Republicans to vote in the November 2022 election for each month that this surge continues.
If there is no change in the vaccination rate among Republicans, there may be as many as 200,000 fewer Republicans, relative to the number of Democrats voting in November 2022. Compare that with the close election results in many of the states hardest hit by COVID-19, the states in the south and southeast, and the anti-vaxxers may be just enough to ensure that the Democrats hold the Senate and the House of Representatives.