Mony Nop, Livermore
Many people are still coming to me today and asking me about what is going on with Eden Housing in downtown Livermore. Now that the lawsuit has been brought on, my response has been nothing will be going on in downtown for a while, up to at least two years, from what I have heard and read.
As such, many have asked me about the possible solutions to Eden Housing. My response is, I don’t know other than what I heard that Eden Housing can’t be moved.
The question is, is (that) really (so)?
I truly believe that during a time of conflict like we have now, we as leaders must be thoughtful and communicate more often than not, so that everyone knows or understands what is going on. Is more dialogue and transparency possible?
Personally, I would like to see members of the city council, including the city manager and city attorney, host a Town Hall style meeting and allow us as the members of the pubic to ask some very serious questions about what is going on, particularly about the lawsuit and the options that we have for Eden Housing.
Provide us with options and timeline when possible. Perhaps, maybe this is one of those times to consider putting this issue to a special election and vote on it; because either way, it will be painful and costly. This way, the residents will have the final say about what they would like to see built in our city.
Nonetheless, it is my hope that our leaders will find a solution that can bring us all together, no matter how painful and costly it might be. In my humble opinion, doing anything right will take time and be costly, but it will ALWAYS be worth it!