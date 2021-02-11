Donna Blevins, Livermore
Lee Edwards, wow!
But, I think I've got you beat. I have my own citizenship papers, since I was born to Polish parents who survived the horrors during WWII. I spent my first two years in a refugee camp in Germany before coming over on a boat to Ellis Island.
My father worked so many blue-collar jobs that I've lost track, before landing General Motors. My mother worked part-time as a custodian and a maid. They saved every cent they could for buying a house. They believed in the American Dream - for everyone. That's how I was raised.
But where we differ is how we treat others. The image of kids in cages is not lost on me. Migrants working in the fields and wanting a better life for their children is not lost on me. Black and Brown people and LGBTQ people being treated less equally is not lost on me.
On Jan. 6, domestic terrorists tried to take my - and your - freedom away. On Jan. 20, I breathed a sigh of relief and hope for a return to decency and respect. You will not hear me whine.
Because of what my immigrant family worked for, I am able to live a good life. But that's not true for everyone. I was taught to empathize and share.
There's enough to go around - it's not pie. I'm sorry you don't get it.