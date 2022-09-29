Thomas Soules, Livermore
I did not believe that the city would go ahead and sell the old Lucky site downtown to Eden housing for essentially no money, but a promissory note and in spite of the will of the people. It is a slap in the face to Livermore residents. The city council knew that the vast majority of residents wanted this space to define their town. They knew that the residents wanted the low income housing elsewhere. No one objected to the Eden housing at Owl’s Landing or Stoney Creek, and several sites were mentioned for the downtown low-income housing including sites north of Railroad Avenue and on Pacific Avenue that would offer more space and would reinvigorate those areas. The city council said they had an agreement with Eden Housing, so all the outreach meetings since 2019 were in fact a sham. No efforts were made to change that agreement or to look at any of the alternate sites proposed. Instead, the city council acted entirely on its own without regard to the wishes of the people, and sold the property to Eden housing before they themselves could be voted out of office in November.