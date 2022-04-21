Marcus Libkind, Livermore
I am pleased that Save Livermore Downtown has appealed Judge Frank Roesch’s denial of its lawsuit. As I wrote last summer, I am a supporter of the lawsuit, because I do not believe that the Eden Housing project as now designed is in the best interests of the citizens of Livermore.
I think Save Livermore Downtown has a good chance to prevail in the appellate court. The Court of Appeal has overturned Roesch’s decisions in whole or in part 44% of the time, more than twice the normal rate. Also, the Commission on Judicial Performance disciplined Roesch for displaying a lack of neutrality and the courtesy to others that is expected of judges. With unbiased judges, the community group’s strong arguments will be evaluated fairly.
I’m very much in favor of affordable housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue, or other locations of the City’s choosing … how about the under-utilized old Nob Hill shopping center on South Livermore and Pacific Avenue?
The Eden development that the City Council approved is not what was presented to the public when the project was initially supported. The height of the buildings, the footprint of the buildings, the reduction in parking and other concessions to the developer are all part of a bait and switch scheme. Those changes are unacceptable to me.
It’s time to vote in new members to the City Council, those who will listen to the public and will work to develop a project that benefits the community as well as Eden Housing. Our current Council is ruining our one chance for an amazing downtown. Downtown should be developed for the benefit of all of Livermore’s residents.