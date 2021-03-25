Lynn Naylor, Livermore
CEO, Innovation TRIVALLEY Leadership Group
Innovation TRIVALLEY Leadership Group (ITV) is led by business and community leaders committed to connecting the businesses, research labs, educational institutions, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley.
In alignment with all we have heard from the community as we develop the 2040 Tri-Valley Vision Plan, ITV has supported the Aramis Renewable Energy Project. We have heard overwhelming support for green energy and an urgency for its adoption.
We appreciated the tough task the Alameda County Board of Supervisors faced in considering all sides of this green energy project in North Livermore. As there are few locations where renewable energy projects can be built, the County has taken a leadership role for our region.
We commend the forward thinking of Supervisor Haubert and all of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in addressing the energy needs of our region.