Anders Lundberg, Livermore
I join the many people expressing appreciation of the efforts that Joan Seppala has put into helping Livermore. Her efforts have always served the residents, especially with regard to county activities that can affect our lives.
At this time, our town is being pushed toward modifications of the downtown that will have a major effect. A sad feature of this business is that the City Council has played the game of “bait and switch.” Community meetings were held, and residents participated in a process to define some features of the changes planned by the Council. Now, the plan that we see has little or no features of the wishes of the citizens. On top of that, the Council will not explain the rationale behind the groupthink declaration of their plan. In a few years, the Council will be gone, and the residents of Livermore will be stuck with a downtown that lacks attractive characteristics, including some breathing room, but will be forever enclosed by large blocks of concrete.