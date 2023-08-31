Intersect Power’s 347-acre Aramis Solar project has cleared its legal hurdles and stands ready for development. Now the question is: will the project conform to the myriad of conditions set upon it by the county, and will Intersect Power live up to its many promises?
During the lengthy approval process, Intersect Power’s representative Marissa Mitchel made many claims: that Intersect has no intention of seeking additional lands in the North Livermore Valley upon this project approval, that the project would have no negative impact on the natural habitat and environment of local species, that they would bring in sheep to graze – chickens to lay eggs – and bees for honey to keep the agricultural nature of the valley alive amongst their industrial scale project. We will have to wait and see if these claims prove true or if, as many residents have assumed, Intersect’s appetite for the North Livermore Valley extends well beyond a small 347-acre project bogged down with numerous conditions and mitigations. I cannot fathom how this project is economically feasible without securing further acreage. If Intersect ever hopes to sell this project, it must be bundled with additional local projects.
Additionally, the county instituted harsh conditions that Intersect might find hard to contend with. The most difficult of these is the requirement to screen the property from the public roadways by maintaining agricultural plantings combined with ornamental plantings to achieve said screening. Intersect itself felt this condition was too challenging, so they filed an appeal of their own to be rid of it – an appeal they lost. They will also have to plant and maintain honeybee forage to support the apiary they promised to include with the project. Finally, they must work with the O’Brien family (the most impacted property owners) to agree to a landscaping plan to screen the project from their view. These conditions place a heavy water burden on a project in a Valley often beset with water supply issues.
These are just a few of the conditions. The project has numerous conditions of approval that must be adhered to that will prove burdensome. Should they fail to keep to these conditions, local property owners will be watching very closely for any opportunity to point out the project’s failings and bring the county into another lawsuit should they fail to hold the project and Intersect Power accountable for any missteps.