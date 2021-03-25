Dawn Argula, Livermore
CEO, President Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce has been on record since 2020 in support of the Aramis Renewable Energy Project.
It aligns with LVCC policy priorities that include support for sustainable and sufficient infrastructure for a thriving economy. The project was approved in a 5-0 vote by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 4.
LVCC appreciates the due diligence performed by Alameda County … the authority for the jurisdiction in which this project is proposed. LVCC is thankful for the thoughtful and deliberative consideration of the five-member Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and its action to approve the Aramis project.
Aramis worked with the county and the community to go far beyond in meeting additional expectations and planning for further contingencies.
We wish to recognize the actions of District 1 Supervisor David Haubert, who took office this January.
Supervisor Haubert quickly got up to speed on this important issue, listened to the concerns of neighbors, considered the findings in the required environmental review of the project and staff recommendation, and heard hours of public comment as he deliberated a decision and action. I streamed the meeting on March 4, and it was clear that a recognition of the importance and value of both the land and of the opportunity to, locally, increase a critical resource, were carefully balanced and taken into consideration by the supervisors.
Today’s environmental and economic conditions demand we and our leaders have the courage to look through a 21st-century lens to plan, regulate, and execute to address our needs and prepare for future generations. LVCC believes that strengthening the reliability of energy resources, especially that which is clean and renewable, is critical to a sustainable and resilient economy.
Our demand on energy resources is not currently met within our city, county or Bay Area region, but imported from other parts of California and the western U.S. As we move towards a future of increased electrification, the Aramis project presents us with an incredible opportunity that deserved serious consideration. LVCC respects the views of those that expressed opposition to the approval of the Aramis project.
With the Livermore Valley’s plentiful space and sunshine, LVCC supports continuing the discussion to include all at the table, as together we seek a balanced approach towards increasing this important local resource.