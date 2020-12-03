Carol Silva, Livermore
I am somewhat at a loss in regards to how this proposed massive Aramis Solar Power Plant project got so far along as it has with all the area protections that North Livermore has.
In 2000, voters passed Measure D to protect rural land from urban sprawl. This is an agricultural district in which the voters wanted to make sure that it wouldn’t be zoned for industrial purposes.
Other protections of the land in the North Livermore Valley include designations or recognitions of the land as a Priority Conservation Area, a Botanical Priority Protection Area, a Scenic Corridor on North Livermore Avenue, and zoned as an Agricultural District under the Alameda County General Plan. Also, this mega solar project is in conflict with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s “East Alameda County Conservation Strategy,” in which the purpose is “to protect native biological diversity, habitat for native species, natural communities, and local ecosystems in eastern Alameda County.”
Sheep grazing alongside 320,000 solar panels, with extensive battery storage and other infrastructure, for two months of the year in this ocean of glass is a joke. Also, the feasibility of bee-keeping next to solar panels is questionable.
Have there been any studies completed involving bee-keeping next to solar panels? Will bees tolerate the increased temperatures? Will bees be visually confused by the reflective solar panels? Will the landscaping plants die with minimal water, thereby being unable to provide a source for bees.
There are so many concerns with this mega project and its inadequate FEIR, which other individuals and I have already stated, are the reasons why I strongly oppose this project.
I ask that Alameda County complete a good solar policy that isn’t biased by the two solar projects currently being evaluated for north Livermore, and I ask the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to disapprove this proposed massive project.