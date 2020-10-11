David Rounds, Livermore
Don't be misled by Intersect Power.
I am getting tired of the misleading, inaccurate, fear-based ads that Intersect Power is doing for their Aramis utility scale power plant in rural North Livermore. Apparently, by allowing Aramis to build this 100-megawatt plant (with 320,000 solar panels), we all will be helping climate change, reducing our local energy bill and preventing rolling blackouts caused by this summer's fires. What Aramis will really do is create profit for shareholders of Intersect Power, help PG&E and provide tax dollars to Alameda County.
I have nothing against solar and have a 7.2KW solar set up on the rooftop of my house. Intersect Power and Aramis further say that roof top solar is not the solution, and it does not have economies of scale. What that means, of course, is that it is harder for a solar power company to make as much money with rooftop solar as with a mega-utility scale operation.
The truth is that, according to a study done by The Clean Coalition in 2017, there is enough potential in the cities, within the urban growth boundaries in Alameda County, to create a distributed power network that has the potential to generate 650 megawatts of power from large parking lots, commercial rooftops and other, already developed, urban areas. The potential jumps to 1.2 gigawatts if you include residential rooftop solar. Clean Coalition is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and a modern grid through technical, policy, and project development expertise.
Alameda County should - instead of attempting to push through this utility scale power plant that fell in their lap - spend time, energy and resources developing a solar policy for the county and start the work on the real solution of creating a significant distributed solar network in the county. This is something that would truly help Alameda County residents to prevent blackouts and lower their power bills, and it would do the most to address climate change.
Alameda County should not be trying to figure out how to cover some of the last remaining rural and scenic agricultural areas in the county with a ‘sea of glass.’