Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Last week’s Council meeting regarding the Downtown Plan reverberates with many unsettling findings. Citizens opposed to Mayor Woerner’s Eden Housing Plan were outnumbered through a carefully crafted plan of lobbying by Eden Housing and their paid lobbyists. Eden Housing hired EveryAction.com and CoUrbanize.com to promote their buildings and silence opposition from local townspeople. Eden Housing paid $1 million in lobbying fees last year.
CoUrbanize is a lobbying and public relations firm headquartered in Boston, whose founder Karin Brandt’s net worth is $14 million. Their website boasts a five-point plan for developers to “overcome local town opposition” to increase urbanization. At last week’s meeting, 23 identical form letters were submitted by union workers, and the first hour of the virtual meeting was dominated by the directors of local housing non-profits using their appeal to authority to sway public opinion (known as Elite Capture). Livermore residents needing to work the next morning (known as taxpayers) were pushed so late into the night that many were forced to leave before they could speak. The meeting was neither a fair nor democratic process. Mayor Woerner, well known for making disparaging comments about the public’s inept engagement at City Council meetings, paid half-hearted lip-service to those who attended for finally being “articulate”.
The Sacramento Bee, noted in a May 13, 2021 article, the disturbing practice of paying inflated salaries to management of affordable housing organizations. Central Valley Coalition for Affordable Housing paid its Executive Director $570K in one year, which is 12% of the company’s gross income. Less staggering, but still impressive, Eden Housing also pays high salaries. Their Executive Director, Linda Mandolini received $415,998 in 2019, yet quoted inaccurate and exaggerated housing needs numbers during her hard-sell sales pitch to the Council, of 13,000 instead of 1,600 (Livermore Housing Authority Feb. 2021 meeting minutes) These incorrect numbers are listed on multiple Eden Housing and non-profit websites in the Bay Area. With an 800% error ratio, can the public trust the rest of their data? Affordable Housing development is big business with big profits. Eden Housing averaged $31 million in ‘profit’ in 2018-2019 (revenue less expenses). Eden Housings net worth in 2019 was $293 million. Before passing out laurel wreaths to developers for building low income housing, the public should take a closer look at the industry’s practice of turning lead into gold, and who is fanning the flames of the housing crisis.