Bianca Covarelli, Save the Hill, Livermore

An ethical, honorable person would think the result of the California Supreme Court ruling upholding the published caselaw in favor of Save the Hill in the landmark case against the City of Livermore and Lafferty developer would be the end of the proposed environmentally destructive housing development.  Or at least you would think the City would honor the Appellate Court’s three-judge panel, which unanimously stated that in land as highly environmentally sensitive as Garaventa, conservation should be the choice and per CEQA, a no-project alternative.  They added conservation talks with the landowners should be the focus before the City ever enters into talks with a developer.  