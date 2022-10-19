Bianca Covarelli, Save the Hill, Livermore
An ethical, honorable person would think the result of the California Supreme Court ruling upholding the published caselaw in favor of Save the Hill in the landmark case against the City of Livermore and Lafferty developer would be the end of the proposed environmentally destructive housing development. Or at least you would think the City would honor the Appellate Court’s three-judge panel, which unanimously stated that in land as highly environmentally sensitive as Garaventa, conservation should be the choice and per CEQA, a no-project alternative. They added conservation talks with the landowners should be the focus before the City ever enters into talks with a developer.
Well, not the case with our City. During the October 10th City Council meeting, City Attorney Alcala and Community Development Director Paul Spence stated they are in talks with the developer to move forward with the proposed housing development on Garaventa Hill. Is this unlawful yet again? Are they honoring the court ruling? Is the developer in charge of our City’s decisions? You tell me.
The City approved an encroachment permit for PG&E to extend utilities to the end of Bear Creek leading to Garaventa Hill on July 12, 2022. The client requesting the job was the developer. This is a question of lawfulness. Remember, the courts vacated the City’s FEIR and threw out the project approval. There is no approved project and no certified EIR, yet the City approved a permit for a project that the Courts deemed illegal. These are not upgrades to the existing utilities. This is clearly an extension to the Garaventa Land. Funny, I didn’t know conservation land and endangered species needed utilities.
This is deception and disrespect to all of us. Not only was the court case an abundant waste of City money and resources. but also an abundant waste of PG&E’s resources on this 5-week extension that PG&E assumed was for an approved project.
It sure seems to me that the City and the Developer are still in agreement with zero regard for the court ruling.
We need Change Now! Vote Mony for Mayor; Carol Wahrer, Council District 1 and Ben Barrientos, Council District 2 for ethical, transparent, honorable, lawful, experienced leadership for Livermore. They are committed to honoring the Court rulings and conserving Garaventa Hill once and for all! Vote for the honorable candidates, not ones with special developer agreements and interests.