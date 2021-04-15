Carol Silva, Livermore
We are in a period of broken promises and not respecting zoning laws and the wishes of the majority of their constituents by local officials, to such a degree, that voting taxpayers must spend their own time and money to organize and fight the decisions made by these officials.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors, led by former Dublin mayor Haubert, voted to approve Intersect Power’s Aramis solar project. This industrial project has lots of local opposition since the land is zoned as agricultural; this area contains a scenic corridor; and the harm it would do to wildlife. Save North Livermore Valley was formed to organize opposition to this project and is now requesting funds necessary for litigation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-north-livermore-valley
Likewise, a lawsuit was filed by Friends of South Livermore in regard to a Livermore Wine Country Inn project for violating planning and zoning laws, inconsistencies with the city of municipal code and the Livermore General Plan and having an inadequate Environmental Impact Report to study the project’s potential impacts on biological resources, aesthetics, and traffic. These opposing points addressed in the lawsuit by the Friends of South Livermore are pretty much the same arguments as those addressed by Save North Livermore Valley.
Then there is opposition with the development of housing in downtown Livermore. In the December 7, 2020 workshop pertaining to the 130 multi-story housing units, Eden Housing presented a new Plan to the public, in which the housing footprint is approximately 42% larger than its original proposal, thereby reducing the size of the park. Its residential parking doesn’t meet the city’s requirement. Time and money by local residents were incurred to put Measure P on the ballot but our local officials lied and misled the public. James Hutchins letter, “Who Knew What When?” on April 8’s edition of The Independent provides a good summary of events that took place. Now money has been spent on a polling firm. The results reflect what the community thinks of the revised downtown plan. A majority of the opposition, by 4 to 1, oppose Eden Housing’s revised plan.
Lastly, there is opposition to the expansion of the Livermore Airport to allow 737s and 747s to land and take-off from there.
When will this madness end in which voting taxpayers pay stipends to local officials and then have to fight their decisions through litigation, referendums, and organization?