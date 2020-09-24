Justin Hawbaker, Pleasanton
Pleasanton mayoral candidate Karla Brown recently changed her tune when it comes to the long-awaited and tortuously analyzed Costco project that hopefully will be built at the intersection of I-680 and I-580.
Brown says she doesn’t take contributions from special-interest groups because “they may be attempting to buy influence with her.” I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Brown conveniently got on board with the rest of the City Council after the community spoke loud and clear on Measure MM ratifying the council’s approval of the new Costco. The vote wasn’t even close. The community overwhelmingly wants a Costco. My question is, did $5,000 in campaign contributions to Brown by the opponents of Costco influence her tardiness to approve of this project?
The $5,000 did not come in $10 and $20 increments from citizens of Pleasanton, but instead were made by special interests in $1,000 and $2,000 amounts. So, I ask again, are these guys generous or what?