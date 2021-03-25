Owen Brovont, Livermore
For years the democrat party has had to operate by indirection until it consolidated sufficient power that would allow it to lay bare its true intentions. It is painfully apparent that it now believes it has, at long last, achieved that goal.
The road to decisive power has been carefully choreographed and included encouraging social unrest, undermining our institutions, distortion of our history, inciting racism, and breeding several new generations of superficial Americans through the subversion of our education system while attacking our moral and spiritual foundations. They have been successful even though we had been warned:
"However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion." — George Washington
There is no more persuasive evidence of this process than the last several decades of social unrest culminating during most of 2020 in destructive riots and looting sprees in more than twenty of our largest and most densely populated American cities – most run by democrat administrations and virtually all refusing to take any effective action to quell the riots before they turned murderous and destructive – which they did! The damage and general mayhem of the 2020 riots was far in excess of the January 2021 attack on the congress – the only fatality from which was an unarmed woman attempting to climb through a broken window who was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer, whose identity is still withheld from the public.
An alert: “… The general Government is arranged, that it can never be in danger of degenerating into a monarchy, an Oligarchy, an Aristocracy, or any other despotic or oppressive form; so long as there shall remain any virtue in the body of the People.”