Don and Linda Milanese, Livermore
We’ve always supported the idea of a large park downtown.
In fact, over many months, we gathered signatures for three petitions for that very purpose. Whenever we talked to citizens at the Farmers’ Market, outside grocery stores, or in neighborhoods, we always described what was planned just across the street on the old Groth Brothers lot: 222 units in 4-story buildings with parking garages. But, we had an election last March that sealed the deal for the downtown development and appeared to end any hope for the large Central Park that would have extended Stockmen’s Park to L Street.
We wish the construction of the 222 units had begun before the election, because the voters could have seen its impact on L Street and would have voted for open space. Now, we’re stuck with an additional 4-story future development right across the street from Groth Brothers - Eden Housing.
We know Livermore needs more housing - we support the need - but does it need to be built in the heart of town to create two solid blocks of housing? In addition, the footprint of Eden Housing’s new plan has expanded way beyond its original promise. It’s not what voters chose.
If you’re not happy with what’s happening downtown, please sign the online petition at Tinyurl.com/Save-Livermore-Downtown.