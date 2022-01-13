Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Objectives of the Revitalization Strategy in the 2004 Downtown Specific Plan were to “provide a cohesive, comprehensive strategy that addressed each of the Downtown's roles as City Center - as Livermore's most unique shopping district, as its civic meeting place, and as a neighborhood hub for the residential enclaves that surround it.
“ … bring the distinctive visual character of Livermore, by drawing from the best of what is already there: Downtown’s historic fabric, its yellow-bricked buildings and ornate detailing, and some of the surrounding wine country.
“ … reflect the unique qualities of the Livermore community: its social history, its architectural heritage, its agricultural past, the scientific and artistic influences of today, and the individuality of the populations who call it home.”
Once strategies are developed, a downtown master plan follows with goals and implementation strategies. Master plans are typically a collaboration with outside consultants and a lead urban development organization. Where’s the plan?
It’s my opinion, that the previous mayor and city council members and today’s city council have zero experience to act on the DSP revitalization strategy, when they decided in 2013 to develop 8.2 dirt acres without a master development plan, without residents’ input, and without retaining an urban consultant with vision.
The $500K 2017 workshops — waste of taxpayer money — only happened because of the public outcry to building 260 high-rise Lennar condos adjacent to Blacksmith Square. Can you imagine what that corner would be like, if the condos were built?
Then a deal was cut with Eden Housing without engaging residents, without urban development consultation, and what a mess we have today.
I predict an east side hotel without underground parking will have a huge impact on traffic congestion in the future. Want to know what Livermore will look like by 2045?
City council is considering a loan of $1.9M of taxpayer’s money for Presidio — hotel developer — to buy the old Livermore Pool building site and build a flat parking lot for hotel valet parking in an area zoned for residential. That’s crazy.
City council is contemplating spending $34M on a 500-car L St garage, when a 625-car robotic garage can be built for $20M… use 125 extra spaces for hotel parking.
They have zero consideration as to the impact on future parking, traffic congestion, community character… no future vision here.
Do you know that listening builds trust…reduces misunderstandings… eliminates conflict…improves business relationships… improves leadership.