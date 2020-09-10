Donna and Art Pontau, Livermore
Regardless of whom you cast your vote for, voting is a constitutional right and significant responsibility of all eligible citizens. Are you a registered voter? If not, now is a good time to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election. The on-line and by-mail registration deadline is Oct. 19. You can also register in-person up until election day.
But don’t wait until the last minute. Convenient, safe, and secure mail-in ballots will go out to registered voters beginning Oct. 5.
Are you already registered? If so, have you viewed your “voter profile” lately to check its accuracy? Go to www.acvote.org - the Alameda County Registrar of Voters site - to do either. You can also go to https://VOTE411.org, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, to do the same.
You can also participate in our democracy by being a poll worker this November. Alameda County will have fewer voting locations, but in larger spaces -- think gymnasiums -- to protect poll workers' and voters' health. To accommodate more voters, the polls will be open for four days: Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alameda County will need more poll workers even though mail-in ballots will be encouraged. Contact the Registrar of Voters at (510) 272-6971 to sign up.