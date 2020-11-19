Tania Panarello, Livermore
By now, the 2020 General Election will have passed; the repercussions of the results, however, will have only just begun. Time for a community well-check.
Raise your hand if you're tired of being cooped up in the house or behind a mask … I hear you. My coughing and sneezing from lifelong allergies and asthma have garnered disapproving looks from trail hoppers and grocery shoppers alike.
Raise your hand if you gained the "COVID 19" from supporting local businesses. (I do love my Loard's, DW, local brews, and Vine popcorn, though Rusty's salads provide a tasty option!)
Raise your hand if your mental health has suffered during this pandemic, transforming you into a NextDoor foul-mouthed, three-headed beast, or you rage-quit Facebook amidst offensive political posts … yeah, me, too. (I traded my Facebook app for Lose It! - much healthier.)
We can ride this morale-bashing merry-go-round again and again and never jump off, but I'm going to throw in a monkey wrench and just stop.
Seriously, just stop. Stop the negativity. Stop the trolling on Facebook. Stop the criticizing. Stop and take a deep, cleansing breath. Stop the juvenile behavior, like vandalizing and stealing election signs. (Again, with the signs!)
Let's ask ourselves, my community friends: What part does each of us play in this negativity stew, this hot mess of raw emotions, bubbling over on the stove of consciousness?
If we're really ‘in this together,’ why is our world just one big hate sandwich right now? We keep cramming more and more layers of hate, stress, intolerance, and indifference into that sandwich; it will eventually fall apart. What will be the mustard or mayo that holds our sandwich of differences together?
Love. Seriously. "Love one another ..." (John 13:34). God made every one of us unique individuals; let's appreciate those differences and ‘agree to disagree’ respectfully.
Back to politics: Why can't candidates run a clean campaign focused on the goals they hope to accomplish? Don't we, as constituents, deserve better? I wasn't happy with several candidate choices this year; there has to be better. I will not support mudslinging.
Whatever the official outcome of this election, please remain calm, respectful, and kind to each other. Reach out to others with kindness and an attitude of gratitude. Be civil and maintain our sense of community, because despite our differences, we truly are in this together.