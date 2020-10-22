G. Antonio, Pleasanton
Perhaps residents wonder why Karla Brown, Valerie Arkin and Nancy Allen refuse to accept donations from builder and developers.
A look at the City of Pleasanton’s disclosure and filings offers a clear explanation.
For more than a decade, Ponderosa Homes has been quietly donating money to targeted candidates most likely to support building 1,900 new homes on Pleasanton’s East side. It’s a strategy that has been successful throughout the state, and it works well. Just check out the voting history of the candidates who have benefited from Ponderosa donations - Pentin, Narum, Thorne, Ritter, and others.
Please don’t delude yourself into thinking that this will be ‘affordable’ housing for your kids, seniors, or veterans. Developers don’t make money on such ventures. These will be market value homes with small lot lines, most likely priced upward of one million dollars each.
And what is in it for Pleasanton residents once we return to a post-COVID world? More traffic congestion, crowded school classrooms, and tapped city services. Ponderosa Homes will take its money and move on to the next unsuspecting city.
Let’s vote in the three candidates who will consider reasonable growth options. And let’s wait until 2022, when the state mandate on housing issues its determination on how many new homes we need, rather than allow developers to make the decision for us!