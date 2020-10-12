l
Victoria Glenn, Pleasanton
I strongly recommend Valerie Arkin for Pleasanton City Council.
Valarie has worked tirelessly over many years for our community as a board member of PUSD, and she has demonstrated her commitment and leadership skills while serving.
Over the next years, many thoughtful decisions will need to be made about the growth of our beautiful city. Valerie does not accept money from developers, and therefore will not be indebted to them in the future.
There is only one clear choice for Pleasanton City Council! I encourage you to support Valerie Arkin.