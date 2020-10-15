Gina Carter, Pleasanton
Valerie Arkin is running for Pleasanton City Council in the upcoming November election, and I would like to endorse Valerie wholeheartedly and highlight some of her many achievements.
Valerie was first elected to the Pleasanton School Board in 2008, is still serving for the 2016 to 2020 term, and is currently on several committees representing the school board on the city and school district liaison committee. The city council will benefit greatly from having Valerie, as she brings genuine community concern, support for diversity, and personal integrity to the table.
Valerie does not and has never accepted donations from developers; in addition, the Sierra club and the National Organization for Women (NOW) endorse her.
The City Council of Pleasanton needs people like Valerie who are respectful, engaged, fair and honest, especially in these challenging days when the city must balance demands for increasing development with maintaining our small-town traditions and feel.
Most importantly, I have known Valerie for more than 20 years and worked with her on various PTA projects. She is one of my best and trustworthy friends.
My family is proud to endorse Valerie and know that when she is elected to the city council, Pleasanton’s people and interests will be her number one priority.