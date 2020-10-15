Jeff Nibert, Pleasanton
Why does a person choose to perform public service for her community when it involves the inevitable consequences of making tough decisions?
Why does a person seek what can at times seem like a thankless job? The reason is love.
Valerie Arkin is running for Pleasanton City Council out of the love that she has felt for our community since arriving here in the mid-1990s. She has given to our city in countless ways.
I have known Valerie Arkin for 25 years, first when she was the coordinator of the YMCA Guides and Princesses program for fathers, sons and daughters in the Tri-Valley. She grew the group from 30 families to over 300, helping create cherished times of learning, fun and lifetime memories.
I still notice Valerie volunteering at book sales for the Pleasanton Library, even though she completed her term of eight years on the library commission six years ago. Valerie selflessly served on the Pleasanton School Board for the past 12 years, while raising her three children here and volunteering at Mohr, Harvest Park and Amador Valley.
Valerie is currently a manager at the non-profit Hively, which provides resources and support to children and families in our county.
Valerie has proven experience, a team attitude and always stands up for what she believes. You can count on Valerie to value everyone’s opinions, not just the special interests. And she has a healthy sense of humor, never taking herself too seriously.
I know Valerie to be a woman of integrity, honesty and utmost decency. Valerie’s common-sense positions are based on love for our community: smart growth, hillside protection, downtown preservation, a place where community and businesses thrive.