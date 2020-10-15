Greg Gum and Laura Keller, Pleasanton
We are 20-year Pleasanton residents who met Valerie Arkin and her husband within our first week in our new neighborhood.
Valerie’s warmth and genuine interest in listening and getting to know others made a strong impression, and our appreciation for her community-building skills has only increased since then. Valerie has a gift for bringing people together, listening and learning from diverse viewpoints, and building consensus.
She is dedicated to this community and to serving others, as evidenced by her service to the Library Board, the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council, volunteering with the Amador marching band, working with the Tri-Valley YMCA, her many years on the Pleasanton School Board, and her current project manager position at nonprofit Hively. Valerie’s educational background in healthcare and business, along with her lengthy and varied experience in local public service, will be a huge asset in helping Pleasanton reopen and rebuild post-Covid.
Valerie does her homework, advocates for the underserved in our community, and listens respectfully to all views. Her integrity and commitment to serving this city are beyond question. We have total confidence that Valerie will always have an open door and open mind and will strive to be “A Voice for You!” for all members of our community.
Please support us in supporting Valerie Arkin for city council.