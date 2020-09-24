Janel Sloan, Pleasanton
Simply put, since 2014, every third-grade student in the Pleasanton Unified School District has received an extra 45 minutes of education thanks to Valerie Arkin’s leadership on the board of trustees. In 2014, staggered reading for grades 1-3 was up for reevaluation. Valerie remembered the parents involved from prior years and reached out to let us know the agenda item was coming up again. Because of that, third-grade students have extra 45 minutes with our PUSD teachers.
Valerie will represent us on the Pleasanton City Council in the same way. She truly cares about our community and is the type of leader I want to represent me – someone who remembers the community they are elected to represent. Please join me in voting for Valerie Arkin for city council.